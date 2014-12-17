A car drives past the building of the the U.S. diplomatic mission in Cuba, The U.S. Interests Section, (USINT), in Havana, in this September 12, 2013 file picture. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A woman walks near a car in front of a banner featuring five Cuban prisoners held in U.S. custody, two of whom were previously released, in Havana, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Jailed U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) contractor Alan Gross, (C), poses for a picture during a visit with Cuban Jewish Community leader Adela Dworin, (R), and David Prinstein, Vice President, at Havana's Carlos J Finlay Military Hospital in this September 28, 2012 photo. REUTERS/Handout

Cars drive past the U.S. Interests Section, in Havana December 17, 2014. U.S. President Barack Obama was set to announce a shift in policy toward Cuba on Wednesday and the Associated Press reported the changes would include the opening of an embassy in Cuba and the start of talks to normalize relations. REUTERS/Stringer (CUBA - Tags: POLITICS)

Cuba's President Raoul Castro speaks to the nation via public television in Havana December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Cuba TV via Reuters TV

President Obama announces a shift in policy toward Cuba while delivering an address to the nation from the Cabinet Room of the White House, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool

Alan and Judy Gross walk through a parking garage after arriving for a news conference in Washington December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON The United States and Cuba are moving to normalize diplomatic relations more than 50 years after they were severed in a historic shift in policy, President Barack Obama was set to announce on Wednesday.

Senior U.S officials, previewing Obama's 12 p.m. ET announcement, said the United States and Cuba will move to open embassies in each other's capitals. Obama spoke on Tuesday to Cuban President Raul Castro to discuss the changes in a call that lasted nearly an hour.

The shift will mean a relaxation in the flow of commerce and transportation by the United States to Cuba, the officials said.

As part of a prisoner swap under the new policy, Cuba freed American Alan Gross in exchange for three Cubans held by the United States, the officials said. Cuba is also releasing a U.S. intelligence agent held for nearly 20 years.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will review Cuba's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism.

"These steps will be the most significant changes to our Cuba policy in more than 50 years," a senior administration official told reporters. "What we are doing is beginning the normalization of relations between the United States and Cuba."

The official said the United States and Cuba will be intitiating high-level contacts and visits with Cuba.

“We will be immediately initiating discussions with Cuba to reestablish diplomatic relations that have been severed since 1961,” the official said.

One official said the policy was being changed because of a belief within the Obama administration that the longstanding U.S. embargo against Cuba was not working.

"If there is any U.S. foreign policy that has passed its expiration date, it is the U.s. Cuba policy," the official said.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Roberta Rampton)