WASHINGTON Restoring diplomatic ties with Cuba and opening embassies in each other's capitals can be done before a summit in Panama on April 10 if there is will on both sides, a senior State Department official acknowledged on Monday after two rounds of talks.

"We believe reestablishment of diplomatic relations and opening of embassies should be done together," the official told Reuters. "With will on both sides, we can get them done before the summit," the official added.

A senior Cuban official said earlier Cuba was willing to reestablish diplomatic relations with Washington as soon as the Obama administration declares its intent to take the country off a list of state sponsors of terrorism.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Eric Beech)