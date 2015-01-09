WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department on Friday welcomed the release of political prisoners by Cuba and said more were expected.

State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki declined to say how many prisoners had been released or provide their names, but told a news briefing:

"We welcome the significant and ongoing release of political prisoners by the Cuban government ... these releases are certainly consistent with the cases that we raised with the Cuban government and their decision to release the 53 prisoners."

"There are more that will be released ... I don't have a prediction on that but obviously we are hoping for that as soon as possible."

