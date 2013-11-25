Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental treatment for a type of urinary tract infection showed it was as effective as an approved antibiotic.

The main goal of a late-stage trial was to show whether the treatment, a combination of ceftolozane and tazobactam, eradicated the infection and cured patients five to nine days after the last dose.

The most commonly reported adverse events of the treatment were headaches, constipation, hypertension, nausea and diarrhea.

Cubist said it was concluding another late-stage study with the drug in patients with complicated intra-abdominal infections, and expects to report results in late December.

Shares of the Massachusetts-based company closed at $65.50 on the Nasdaq on Friday.

