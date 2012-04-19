Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc's CBST.O profit beat analysts' estimates for the fifth quarter in a row, on strong sales of its flagship antibiotic Cubicin.

Cubist, which is also developing drugs to treat pain and constipation, posted first-quarter earnings of $32.8 million, or 45 cents per share, up from $22.6 million, or 34 cents per share a year ago.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were anticipating a profit of 44 cents per share, on average.

Revenue rose 30 percent to $211.7 million in the quarter, exceeding the $209.4 million expected by analysts.

The rise was primarily due to a boost in sales of Cubicin, a once-daily injection to treat bacterial skin infections. Cubicin revenues grew 22 percent to $197.4 million.

Shares in the biopharmaceutical company closed up marginally at $40.69 percent on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

(Corrects April 18 story to remove reference to adjusted earnings, which were not comparable to market consensus. Also, corrects consensus number in paragraph 3)

(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)