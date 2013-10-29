Tenet Healthcare revenue misses estimates, shares slump
Tenet Healthcare Corp's quarterly revenue fell for the first time in six years missing estimates, hurt by weak demand and the hospital operator forecast lower-than-expected full year earnings.
Cummins Inc (CMI.N), a maker of truck engines and auto parts, said it expected a fall in 2013 revenue due to weak demand for capital goods in most of its major markets.
The company said engine sales fell 1 percent to $2.5 billion in the third quarter ended September 29 as demand declined from the mining, stationary power, and light-duty on-highway truck markets.
Cummins said it expected full-year revenue to fall 3 percent. It had earlier expected revenue to be flat in 2013.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
HONG KONG Hong Kong's stock exchange operator said on Monday its 2016 net profit fell 27 percent due to a decline in fees generated by stocks and metals trading on the bourse as it struggled to match stellar volumes seen during 2015's record rally.
BARCELONA Russian and emerging markets communications network operator VimpelCom Ltd on Monday reported a return to growth in the final quarter of last year and posted solid progress in its 18-month-old turnaround strategy, including a six-fold dividend increase.