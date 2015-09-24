WARSAW Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners plans to spend at least 100 million euros ($113 million) on another takeover in Poland next year after its purchase of an energy distributor, a top executive told Reuters on Thursday.

CVC agreed in July to buy Poland's No. 5 power group PKP Energetyka from state railway operator PKP for 473 million euros, its first big transaction in the country.

While some private equity funds, like Sweden's EQT, have cut back their activities in Poland in the recent months, citing political uncertainty and market stagnation, CVC has just decided to open an office in Warsaw, hoping for more merger and acquisition deals in the coming years.

"We treat Poland as a west European country ... There are many mid-size private firms, which are well-functioning and need capital and know-how," CVC director Przemek Obloj told the Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit.

Obloj said CVC would be interested in any transaction worth more than 100 million euros, irrespective of the industry.

"Next year, for sure," Obloj said when asked when CVC could close another transaction in Poland.

The takeover of PKP Energetyka is about to close after the European Commission, the European Union's competition regulator, gave its approval earlier this month.

Obloj said that CVC would like to sell a minority stake in PKP Energetyka "within weeks".

Earlier this month, he said that the fund was in talks with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Polish state-run insurer PZU PZU.WA and state investment fund PIR about the sale of up to 15 percent of the company.

