CHICAGO CVS Health Corp reported slightly higher-than-expected quarterly results on Tuesday, helped by growth in sales of specialty drugs and new client additions in its pharmacy benefits business.

Sales at stores open at least a year rose 2 percent during the third quarter. Same-store sales jumped 4.8 percent in the pharmacy section but fewer customers meant a 4.5 percent decline for toothpaste, snacks and other merchandise sold at the front of the stores.

Chief Executive Officer Larry Merlo said on a conference call that front-end margins showed a "solid improvement," one-third of which stemmed from the absence of low-margin tobacco sales.

In September, 7,700 CVS stores stopped selling tobacco products after the company sought to reposition itself as a healthcare destination.

Net income at CVS, which operates the No. 2 U.S. drugstore chain and a major pharmacy benefits management business, fell to $948 million, or 81 cents per share, from $1.25 billion, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding a pre-tax loss of $521 on early retirement of debt and other items, earnings per share rose 9 percent to $1.15. Analysts on average had expected $1.13, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating margins improved on the back of new generic drug additions, with operating profit for pharmacy services up 7.3 percent and retail pharmacy up 4.3 percent.

Revenue rose 9.7 percent to $35 billion, led by strong sales of specialty drugs in the pharmacy benefits business. Analysts had forecast $34.74 billion.

Specialty drugs treat complex diseases such as multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, hepatitis C and cancer. Developing this business has been one of the company's top priorities.

CVS said it expected 2014 earnings of $4.47 to $4.50 per share, compared with a prior outlook of $4.43 to $4.51.

Shares of CVS were down 1.5 percent at $84.83 in early trading.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by W Simon and Lisa Von Ahn)