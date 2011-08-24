NEW YORK CVS Caremark Corp (CVS.N) said on Wednesday its board signed off on a new buyback program of $4 billion in shares, and the drugstore chain plans to use $1 billion of that authorization by year end, sending shares up.

The company, which also operates the Caremark pharmacy benefits business, also said it plans to complete its $2 billion share repurchase program authorized in June 2010.

Based on Tuesday's closing price of $33.39 and 1.36 billion shares outstanding, CVS had a market value of $45.2 billion.

CVS, which said its business generates abundant cash, allowing for the buybacks, joins a number of major U.S. companies buying back shares this year. U.S. corporations have already spent more on share buybacks in 2011 than they did in all of 2010.

Shares were up 2 percent in premarket trading to $34.07.

(Reporting by Phil Wahba, editing by Dave Zimmerman)