Ransomware reveals tech challenges past and future

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Who'd be in charge of a corporate IT network with hacks, phishing and now a double dose of so-called ransomware to contend with? Wednesday's cyber attack hit targets from Ukraine to the United States and more than 60 other countries. Human error enables hacking of today's network setups. A shift to the cloud reduces that danger, but brings others.