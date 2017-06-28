Apple's iPhone turns 10, bumpy start forgotten
Apple Inc's iPhone turns 10 this week, evoking memories of a rocky start for the device that ended up doing most to start the smartphone revolution and stirring interest in where it will go from here.
LONDON Swiss container line MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company) is working with vessel-sharing partner Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) to find ways to share data after a cyber attack on the Danish company, MSC said on Wednesday.
MSC said it was prepared to divert ships away from affected Maersk terminals.
"We are working together to find other means to transmit data between the two companies. This includes ... customs information," MSC said in a statement, adding that it had not experienced any cyber attack on its own operations.
Maersk and MSC are the world’s top two container shipping lines.
(Reporting by Jonathan Saul; editing by Jason Neely)
Apple Inc's iPhone turns 10 this week, evoking memories of a rocky start for the device that ended up doing most to start the smartphone revolution and stirring interest in where it will go from here.
TOKYO Western Digital Corp said on Thursday that legal action and other moves taken by Toshiba Corp in their dispute over the sale of its prized memory chip unit were harming Toshiba's stakeholders and customers.
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies [UBER.UL] said it never told a self-driving car executive to download files from his former employer, Alphabet Inc's Waymo unit, according to a court filing in a contentious trade secret lawsuit.