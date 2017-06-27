Apple's iPhone turns 10, bumpy start forgotten
Apple Inc's iPhone turns 10 this week, evoking memories of a rocky start for the device that ended up doing most to start the smartphone revolution and stirring interest in where it will go from here.
PARIS The Netherlands-based shipping company TNT Express said on Tuesday it was experiencing interference with some of its systems, following a global ransomware attack.
"We are assessing the situation and are implementing remediation steps as quickly as possible," a spokesman said.
A global ransomware attack on Tuesday hit computers at Russia's biggest oil company, Ukraine's international airport, global shipping firm A.P. Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) and the world's biggest advertising agency WPP (WPP.L).
(Reporting by Clement Rouget; Writing by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Edmund Blair)
MOSCOW Russia does not rule out retaliatory measures if the United States bans Moscow-based cyber security firm Kaspersky Lab's products, RIA news agency cited Russia's Communications Minister Nikolai Nikiforov as saying on Thursday.
TOKYO Western Digital Corp said on Thursday that legal action and other moves taken by Toshiba Corp in their dispute over the sale of its prized memory chip unit were harming Toshiba's stakeholders and customers.