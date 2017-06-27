Apple's iPhone turns 10, bumpy start forgotten
Apple Inc's iPhone turns 10 this week, evoking memories of a rocky start for the device that ended up doing most to start the smartphone revolution and stirring interest in where it will go from here.
KIEV An adviser to Ukraine's interior minister said a version of the "WannaCry" ransomware had caused outages on government websites and those of several companies, a cyberattack he called the worst in Ukraine's history.
Adviser Anton Gerashchenko said Ukrainian IT systems had been targeted with "Cryptolocker" a version of WannaCry, the virus that locked up more than 200,000 computers in more than 150 countries in May.
"The ultimate goal of the cyberattack was to try to destabilize," he wrote in a post on Facebook in which he said the attacks probably originated from Russia.
MOSCOW Russia does not rule out retaliatory measures if the United States bans Moscow-based cyber security firm Kaspersky Lab's products, RIA news agency cited Russia's Communications Minister Nikolai Nikiforov as saying on Thursday.
TOKYO Western Digital Corp said on Thursday that legal action and other moves taken by Toshiba Corp in their dispute over the sale of its prized memory chip unit were harming Toshiba's stakeholders and customers.