FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Israel's Checkmarx buys security education firm Codebashing
#Brexit
#Markets
#Deals
#Trump
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
The Wider Image
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
Investment in UK fintech tops pre-Brexit levels
Investment in UK fintech tops pre-Brexit levels
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
The Wider Image
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 24, 2017 / 1:02 PM / a day ago

Israel's Checkmarx buys security education firm Codebashing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel's Checkmarx, which provides application security testing technology, said on Monday it acquired UK-based Codebashing, an application security education company.

Financial details were not disclosed.

Checkmarx said traditional secure coding education is ineffective since long training courses disrupt a developer's daily routine and don't address specific challenges.

This acquisition - Checkmarx's first - will allow the company to introduce continuous bite-sized secure coding training. Codebashing's interactive training platform will be integrated into Checkmarx's product offering.

Checkmarx's customers include SAP, Samsung and Salesforce.

Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Ari Rabinovitch

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.