Lyft valued at $7.5 billion in new funding round: source
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.
MILAN Milan prosecutors are investigating six former employees of surveillance software maker Hacking Team in connection with a massive attack on the data system of the Italian cybersecurity firm, sources familiar with the case said on Friday.
Hackers last week downloaded 400 gigabytes of data from the firm, which makes software that allows law enforcement and intelligence agencies to tap into the phones and computers of suspects.
Much of the data, including thousands of private corporate emails, has since been dumped onto the WikiLeaks website.
The source code of a number of its top-secret programs has also been published online, the company has said, meaning that "terrorists, extortionists and others can deploy this technology at will if they have the technical ability to do so".
Investigative sources said the six suspects had already been placed under investigation in a separate case for allegedly revealing the company's industrial secrets.
That probe was launched after Hacking Team Chief Executive David Vincenzetti filed a complaint in May accusing the six former employees of having revealed part of the company's source code, according to the sources.
The two investigations have now been combined.
A Hacking Team spokesman did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.
The leaked emails show that Hacking Team worked with numerous state institutions in an array of countries, including Italy, the United States and Australia. Its customers include the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to internal documents published online.
It also had dealings with countries criticised for their human rights records, such as Libya, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kazakhstan, Morocco, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and Sudan.
Vincenzetti has previously said a government might have been behind the hacking of the company's systems.
SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd forecast on Friday its best quarterly profit in more than three years in the January-March period, beating expectations and putting it on track for record annual earnings on the back of a memory chip super-cycle.
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Twitter dropped about 1 percent on Thursday after co-founder Ev Williams said he is selling a minority of his shares in the social media company, which has been losing ground to Facebook and other fast-growing rivals.