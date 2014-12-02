BOSTON Iranian hackers have infiltrated some of the world's top energy, transport and infrastructure companies over the past two years in a campaign that could allow them to eventually cause physical damage, according to U.S. cyber security firm Cylance.

Aerospace firms, airports and airlines, universities, energy firms, hospitals, and telecommunications operators based in the United States, Israel, China, Saudi Arabia, India, Germany, France, England have been hit by the campaign, the research firm said, without naming individual companies.

A person familiar with the research said U.S. energy firm Calpine Corp, state-controlled oil companies Saudi Aramco and Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), as well as flag carriers Qatar Airlines and Korean Air were among the specific targets.

The 87-page report comes as governments scramble to better understand Iran's cyber capabilities, which researchers say have grown rapidly as Tehran seeks to retaliate for Western cyber attacks on its nuclear program.

"We believe that if the operation is left to continue unabated, it is only a matter of time before the team impacts the world’s physical safety," Cylance said.

The California-based company said its researchers uncovered breaches affecting more than 50 entities and had evidence they were committed by the same Tehran-based group that was behind a previously reported 2013 cyber attack on a U.S. Navy network.

A Pemex spokesman said the company had not detected any attacks from the Iranian groups but was constantly monitoring. Officials at the other companies were not immediately available to comment.

A diplomatic representative for Iran said Cylance's claim was groundless. "This is a baseless and unfounded allegation fabricated to tarnish the Iranian government image, particularly aimed at hampering current nuclear talks," said Hamid Babaei, spokesman for Iran's mission to the United Nations.

Reuters was unable to independently vet the research ahead of its publication. Cylance said it has reported the alleged hacking operation to some victims as well as to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation. An FBI spokesman declined comment.

Cylance’s research provides a new example of how governments may be using cyber technology as a tool for spying and staging attacks on rival states.

Russian and Chinese hackers have been blamed for a variety of corporate and government cyber attacks, while the United States and Israel are believed to have used a computer worm to slow development of Iran's nuclear program.

Tehran has been investing heavily in its cyber capabilities since 2010, when its nuclear program was hit by the Stuxnet computer virus, widely believed to have been launched by the United States and Israel. Iran has said its nuclear program is intended for the production of civilian electricity, and denies Western accusations it is seeking to build a nuclear bomb.

Cylance said the Iranian hacking group has so far focused its campaign - dubbed Operation Cleaver - on intelligence gathering, but that it likely has the ability to launch attacks.

It said researchers who succeeded in gaining access to some of the hackers' infrastructure found massive databases of user credentials and passwords, diagrams, and screenshots from organizations including energy, transportation, and aerospace companies, as well as universities.

It would not be the first time Saudi Aramco has been targeted by hackers. In 2012, some 30,000 computers at the oil company were infected by a virus known as Shamoon, in one of the most destructive such strikes conducted against a single business. Some U.S. officials have said they believe Iran was behind that attack.

Cylance said its researchers also obtained hundreds of files apparently stolen by the Iranian group from the U.S. Navy's Marine Corps Intranet (NMCI). U.S. government sources had confirmed that Iran was behind the 2013 NMCI breach, but did not provide further details.

A U.S. defense official said on Monday it took about four months to "maneuver the (NMCI) network" to ensure that it was free of intruders. The official said that while the incident was officially characterized as a "serious intrusion," no networks were damaged as a result of the breach.

Cylance said ten companies targeted in Operation Cleaver were U.S.-based.

Cylance's report is the latest to show evidence of Iranian hacking of U.S. interests. Cyber security firm FireEye Inc in May said that an Iranian hacking group was behind an series of attacks on U.S. defense companies.

The cyber intelligence firm iSight Partners also reported in May that it had uncovered an unprecedented, three-year campaign in which Iranian hackers had created false social networking accounts and a bogus news website to spy on leaders in the United States, Israel and other countries.

(Reporting by Jim Finkle. Additional reporting by Tanya Ashreena, Tova Cohen, Katharine Houreld, Michelle Nichols, Randall Palmer, Euan Rocha, Alwyn Scott, Andrea Shalal, Matthew Smith, Bernie Woodall, and David Alire Garcia; Editing by Richard Valdmanis, Christian Plumb and W Simon)