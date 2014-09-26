The company logo is shown at the headquarters of Oracle Corporation in Redwood City, California in this February 2, 2010 file photograph. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/Files

BOSTON Oracle Corp (ORCL.N) warned customers on Friday that more than 30 products are vulnerable to the "Shellshock" bug, including its high-end Exadata computer systems.

Oracle said it has only prepared fixes to address the Shellshock vulnerability in two products, the Oracle Linux and Solaris operating systems.

