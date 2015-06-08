WASHINGTON The U.S. Army said on Monday it temporarily took down its website after a group calling itself the Syrian Electronic Army hacked into the site and posted messages.

The Army said in a statement that hackers compromised an element of the army.mil service provider's content.

"After this came to our attention, the Army took appropriate preventive measures to ensure there was no breach of Army data by taking down the website temporarily," said Army Brigadier General Malcolm Frost, the chief of Army public affairs.

A group calling itself the Syrian Electronic Army claimed responsibility for the hack and said it left messages on the U.S. Army website, including one saying: "Your commanders admit they are training the people they have sent you to die fighting."

