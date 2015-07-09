WASHINGTON U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday that President Barack Obama should replace top officials at the federal Office of Personnel Management following a massive hack of its data.

"After today's announcement, I have no confidence that the current leadership at OPM is able to take on the enormous task of repairing our national security," Boehner said in a statement after OPM announced that millions more people had been affected in recent cyber attacks than previously estimated.

Other Republican lawmakers, including House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and Senator John McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, also called for the departure of OPM Director Katherine Archuleta.

Archuleta said neither she nor OPM Chief Information Officer Donna Seymour would be resigning.

