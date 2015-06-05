WASHINGTON The White House said on Friday that "no conclusion" had been reached about the origin of a massive cybersecurity breach at the U.S. agency that collects personnel information for federal employees.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the scope of the attack on federal government data was still being investigated. He said the Office of Personnel Management on Monday would begin notifying employees whose data may have been accessed.

