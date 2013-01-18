NEW YORK Key quotes by Lance Armstrong from the first part of his televised interview with Oprah Winfrey on Thursday.

"Yes" - On whether he had ever used performance drugs in his cycling career.

"Not in that generation, and I'm not here to talk about others in that generation. It's been well-documented. I didn't invent the culture, but I didn't try to stop the culture, and that's my mistake, and that's what I have to be sorry for, and that's what something and the sport is now paying the price because of that" - on whether he could have won without cheating

"I don't know that I have a great answer. I will start my answer by saying this is too late. It's too late for probably most people. And that's my fault. I view this situation as one big lie that I repeated a lot of times" - On why he decided to finally come clean after years of denials.

"The idea that anyone was forced or pressured or encouraged is not true" - on whether he forced his team mates to cheat.

"My cocktail, so to speak, was only EPO. But not a lot, transfusions, and transfusions. Which, in a weird way, I almost justified because of my history, obviously, with testicular cancer" - on his preferred drug.

"It did not feel wrong ... I did not feel bad about it" - On how he felt at the time.

"The accusation and the alleged proof that they say that I doped after my comeback is not true. The last time I crossed the line, that line, was 2005" - On whether he used drugs after his comeback.

"I was a bully in the sense that I tried to control the narrative" - On accusations that he bullied people.

"I am flawed. Deeply flawed. I think we all have our own flaws" - On his character.

"I will spend the rest of my life trying to earn back trust and apologize to people for the rest of my life" - On what his admission means for his future.

"That story isn't true. There was no positive test. No paying off of the lab. The UCI did not make that go away" - On claims he failed a test at the 2001 Tour of Switzerland and paid the International Cycling Union (UCI) to cover it up.

"I thought I was out of the woods. I just assumed the stories would continue for a long time. We're sitting here because there was a two-year federal criminal investigation" - on whether he thought he would get away with it.

"I love cycling and I say that knowing that people see me as someone who disrespected the sport, the color yellow. If we can, and I stand on no moral platform here, if there was a truth and reconciliation commission, and I can't call for that, if they have it and I'm invited I'll be first man through the door" - On whether he would co-operate with doping officials on an investigation.

(Compiled by Julian Linden; Editing by Peter Rutherford)