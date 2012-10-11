PARIS After being lied to for more than a decade, cycling fans will need time to accept that cycling is a fairly clean sport, according to Garmin-Sharp team manager Jonathan Vaughters.

Vaughters was one of 11 former Lance Armstrong team mates to testify against the seven-times Tour de France champion, who is about to lose his titles for using performance-enhancing drugs and organizing doping.

Three of Vaughters's riders at his Garmin-Sharp team also testified in an investigation led by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Vaughters, who admitted to doping during his career as a professional rider, launched Garmin in 2008 on a strong anti-doping stance and said he felt the demise of Armstrong would help cycling in its fight against drug cheats.

Twelve years after the Festina scandal, the risks of cheating were now greater than the rewards, the American told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

"If you look at the succession of scandals that happen: Festina, then Cofidis in 2004, and then Tyler Hamilton, Floyd Landis and Operation Puerto, the succession of these events over a 10-year period surely puts the message across that the risk is greater than the reward," Vaughters said.

"This latest investigation is a very good example of just that because this one goes back in time.

"It doesn't just show that the risk is greater than the reward but it also shows that even though you felt that you got away with it 10 years ago you may not have and it may come back to you. That's a very strong message for everyone in cycling."

BIOLOGICAL PASSPORT

The mentality in the peloton had changed dramatically, Vaughters said, and performances now looked credible.

"Basically, you've seen a large shift in mentality since 2006 at the end of Operation Puerto and that mentality has continued to change with the biological passport in 2008," he said.

"The data regarding blood values in the peloton and the data regarding climbing speed on the key climbs of the Tour de France and other big races clearly show that cycling has reverted to a more natural speed such as we found in the late, mid 1980s before...blood doping or whatever was broadly used.

"The winners of the grands Tours are coming out with physiological values which are normal, the blood values are very normal. That's a big change from where it was 10 years ago."

"The science of those things stands up to any level of scrutiny now," he said, though he accepted that public perception would take time to change.

"If you're being lied to for 15, 20 years and someone comes and says it's time to tell the truth...it's normal that people are going to be skeptical. The perception is going to take a long time to change."

Vaughters said cycling needed to show it was clean.

"It has to stay that way for the next decade and beyond for a long time in order to sway public opinion," he said.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) should not continue to be involved in anti-doping, Vaughters said.

"In my opinion the UCI should move the anti-doping effort outside their umbrella...they're in the business of promoting their races. There is a clear conflict of interest here."

(Editing by Clare Fallon)