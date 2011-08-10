NICOSIA Cyprus' new cabinet has drawn up a 600-million euro austerity package including VAT and income tax hikes as well as spending cuts to shore up its finances, Finance Minister Kikis Kazamias told lawmakers on Wednesday.

Concerns that Cyprus could become the next euro zone country needing a bailout have been fanned by a severe energy crisis and warnings from the island's central bank and its largest lender that it must take action swiftly or risk bankruptcy.

The austerity measures will include a 2 percentage point VAT hike to 17 percent, an increase in income tax to 35 from 30 percent for those earning 60,000 euros per year or more, and higher tax on interest on bank deposits, Kazamias said on Wednesday ahead of a cabinet meeting expected to approve the package.

"With the amount expected to flow in thanks to the adoption of the measures we propose in this first package, which is around 600 million euros ... the public deficit for 2012 is set at 2.5 percent," Kazamias said.

Civil servants will receive no pay increase for the next three years, and newcomers will face a lower entry-level pay scale as well as higher social contributions, Kazamias added.

Authorities had previously said that they were aiming at a general government public deficit of 4.0 percent of GDP or less for 2011, down from a 2010 shortfall of 5.3 percent.

But that forecast was made before a deadly munitions blast on July 11 destroyed the island's largest power generation plant and slapped the state with a bill which, according to opposition parties, could reach 3 billion euros.

COULD FACE OPPOSITION

The government does not have a majority in parliament and could face difficulties in getting the package approved. The centrist Democratic Party, which pulled last week out of a coalition with the Communist AKEL, has already said it disagreed with the austerity measures decided for civil servants.

Two weeks ago, cross-party talks on an austerity package ended in disarray after participants said the government had watered down the initial austerity package and had no further suggestions for fiscal improvement.

A rescue of Cyprus would not strain Europe's resources. The island accounts for only about 0.2 percent of the 17-nation euro zone's economy and earlier this year was expected to have gross financing needs of roughly 2 billion euros for 2011.

Amplifying its woes, the island state was running a cash deficit of 3.4 percent in the first half of the year, just half a point below its full year target of 4.0 percent.

Cypriot banks could take a hit of more than 1 billion euros to shoulder their Greek bailout obligations, forcing them to raise capital and potentially deepening concerns over the island's own sovereign debt.

(Reporting by George Psyllides; writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Susan Fenton)