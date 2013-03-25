Zimbabwe to pay bonuses after civil servants sit-in protest
HARARE Zimbabwe's government on Monday agreed to pay outstanding cash bonuses, bringing an end to a brief sit-in protest by public workers, union leaders and a government minister said.
BRUSSELS Cyprus will get the first tranche of a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) international bailout in early May after all formalities are finished in April, Klaus Regling, the head of the euro zone bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism, said on Tuesday.
The head of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, said after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers who agreed to the bailout that she would recommend to the board of the IMF that they should take part in the program, but did not specify the amount.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Sandra Maler)
HARARE Zimbabwe's government on Monday agreed to pay outstanding cash bonuses, bringing an end to a brief sit-in protest by public workers, union leaders and a government minister said.
NAIROBI A British man was shot dead in northern Kenya on Sunday at a private ranch in the Laikipia area, two of the man's neighbours said, and a legislator warned that local politicians were stoking violence as elections approach.
HARARE Zimbabwean junior doctors on Sunday called off a three-week strike saying the government had partially met their demands, a day before a one-day walk out by other public sector workers.