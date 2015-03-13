NICOSIA Bailed-out Cyprus further eased controls on its residents moving capital out of the country on Friday, but stopped short of lifting the restrictions entirely, two years after they were introduced.

Individuals will now be allowed to transfer up to 1 million euros abroad per month, an increase from 50,000 euros, the Cypriot ministry of finance said in an announcement, publishing a decree from Finance Minister Harris Georgiades.

A restriction on not being able to physically transfer more than 10,000 euros per traveler overseas remains in place.

Cyprus became the first and to date only member of the euro zone to introduce capital controls in March 2013 to protect its banks as the country was bailed out by its peers.

Friday's decree, which comes into effect on March 16, is valid for 21 days, at which time authorities either have to renew the decree or abolish controls entirely.

Central bank governor Chrystalla Georghadji said last week that Cyprus expects to fully lift the capital controls before the end of the first quarter of this year.

(Reporting By Michele Kambas)