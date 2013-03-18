Wall Street rises as robust jobs report lifts mood
U.S. stocks rose on Friday after a solid jobs report underscored the strength of the labor market and set the stage for the first interest rate hike this year.
NICOSIA Cyprus has been assured the European Central Bank will provide the liquidity it needs if the country's parliament approves a levy on bank deposits, its central bank governor said on Monday.
"The assurances we have are that if the bill is voted then they will give us the liquidity we need to cope," Panicos Demetriades told parliament when asked what assurances the ECB had given if the levy is passed.
TOKYO Japan rejected U.S. demands for more access to Japan's car market on Friday, casting doubt over whether it can avoid friction over autos and agriculture imports at high level bilateral talks on economic relations next month.
TOKYO The Japanese government, fretting over the future of Toshiba Corp's flagship memory chips unit, is prepared to block a sale to bidders it deems a risk to national security, sources said, a stance that gives U.S. suitors a major advantage.