NICOSIA Cyprus's communist president on Wednesday sharply criticized Greece's ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn party, calling its election gains a pillaging of modern Greek history.

Cyprus, Greece's closest ally, usually avoids involvement in Greek domestic politics but inroads made by the nationalists touched a raw nerve on the island, ethnically split between the Turkish north and Greek south for almost four decades.

Golden Dawn, which won seven percent of votes in Sunday's inconclusive election, is the first far-right party to enter parliament since the fall of the Greek military dictatorship in 1974. That dictatorship instigated a coup in Cyprus which triggered Turkey's invasion.

"It is with shock and horror that we saw a movement which is defined as being Nazi and fascist registering seven percent of the vote .. about 450,000 votes," Christofias said in a speech in the capital, Nicosia.

Golden Dawn, thought to have links to Cyprus nationalist group ELAM, denies that it is neo-Nazi and rose from obscurity in just over a year by appealing to Greeks who feel that a rise in crime driven by five years of recession has made the streets unsafe and on a tide of anger over austerity measures.

"This is a pillaging of modern Greek history. Nazism was responsible for the genocide perpetrated against the people of Greece during the years of its fascist occupation," Christofias said.

Cyprus remained divided after the Turkish invasion. Peace talks have failed to resolve the two sides' differences.

(Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by Louise Ireland)