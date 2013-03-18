Wall Street rises as robust jobs report lifts mood
U.S. stocks rose on Friday after a solid jobs report underscored the strength of the labor market and set the stage for the first interest rate hike this year.
VIENNA Cyprus is a special case and other countries should not fear contagion from the terms of its bailout that include levying a one-off tax on bank deposits, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny told Austria's ORF radio on Monday.
"For other countries, there is absolutely no reason to fear contagion," said Nowotny, noting that Cyprus's banking system accounted for an above-average proportion of national output, and that the island nation had a particularly high share of foreign depositors.
"In this sense, there is nothing to fear," he said, adding alternatives to Cyprus's bailout package would have been worse. ($1 = 0.7654 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)
U.S. stocks rose on Friday after a solid jobs report underscored the strength of the labor market and set the stage for the first interest rate hike this year.
TOKYO Japan rejected U.S. demands for more access to Japan's car market on Friday, casting doubt over whether it can avoid friction over autos and agriculture imports at high level bilateral talks on economic relations next month.
TOKYO The Japanese government, fretting over the future of Toshiba Corp's flagship memory chips unit, is prepared to block a sale to bidders it deems a risk to national security, sources said, a stance that gives U.S. suitors a major advantage.