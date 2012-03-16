Cytori Therapeutics (CYTX.O) said U.S. health regulators approved an upgraded version of its device used in fat reduction surgeries, sending the company's shares up as much as 21 percent on Friday morning.

The device -- Puregraft 850 -- is already approved in Europe, and provides processing of up to 850 ml of tissue -- a much larger volume than the original system, according to the medical device maker.

Puregraft is Cytori's key technology, used for the preparation of a fat graft to help in targeted fat reduction. The first system, Puregraft 250, was approved in the United States in 2010.

Cytori's shares were trading up 19 percent at $3.36 on Friday, making them one of the biggest percentage gainers on the Nasdaq. They touched a high of $3.42 earlier in the session.

(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)