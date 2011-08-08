PRAGUE The euro zone debt crisis shows the bloc's social model is unaffordable, Czech Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said on Monday.

Kalousek said the center-right Czech government will push ahead with planned fiscal consolidation as a way to counter the impact of the intensifying debt crisis in the common currency area.

"What the euro zone leaders are doing (in response to the latest bout of the crisis) is merely a fight for time. It is not a solution," Kalousek told public broadcaster CT24.

"A solution is to admit that the present so-called social model is not affordable," he said, citing the need for Europe to compete with Asia and other markets in the global economy.

"We have to try to adjust our consumption to our real income."

The European Central Bank on Monday began purchasing government bonds of Italy and Spain -- two big states now at the forefront of the bloc's debt crisis -- in an attempt to avert a financial meltdown in the euro zone.

The Czech government aims to cut its own total fiscal deficit to zero by 2016 from 4.7 percent of GDP last year despite a slump in approval ratings and as some of the country's richer Western peers face severe economic problems caused by living beyond their means.

"The consolidation efforts that the Czech Republic is presenting and that it is conducting is the main reason why we have the confidence of markets," Kalousek told public broadcaster CT 24.

"We will not ease this effort," Kalousek said.

Czech assets, seen by markets as safe haven within the central European region, have been resilient so far in the face of the debt crisis. The Czech crown has gained 3.4 percent so far this year against the euro compared to a 1.4 percent gain by the Hungarian forint and a 2.3 percent loss for the zloty.

Czech assets did not react much to the emergency ECB actions or to the U.S. credit rating downgrade by Standard & Poor's rating agency.

The benchmark 2024 bond extended gains, and pushed the yield on the paper to a fresh 10-month low. The crown dipped 0.15 percent on Monday to 24.1 to the euro.

(Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; editing by Stephen Nisbet)