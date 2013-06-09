Czech Republic's Prime Minister Petr Necas arrives at the EU council headquarters for an European Union leaders summit meeting to discuss the European Union's long-term budget in Brussels February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

PRAGUE The Czech government will stick to its goal of keeping the budget deficit below 3 percent of gross domestic product this year despite floods that have caused widespread damage across the country, Prime Minister Petr Necas said.

"We will keep our strategic plan to have a public finance deficit of under 3 percent of GDP this year," Necas told Czech Television.

In 2012, the budget deficit was 4.4 percent of GDP, but it included one-off factors including compensation payments to the Catholic Church for property seized by the former Communist regime after World War Two.

Necas said the government had earmarked 4 billion Czech crowns ($206.75 million) for repairs but that, with new rains swelling rivers again and some towns still under water, more funds would probably have to be allocated. ($1 = 19.3472 Czech crowns)

