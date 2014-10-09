PRAGUE Czech annual inflation stayed 0.2 percentage points above the central bank's forecast in September due to higher-than-expected food prices and a smaller-than-expected drop in regulated prices, the bank said on Thursday.

Data earlier in the day showed the annual inflation rate edged up to 0.7 percent, below analysts' expectations.

The central bank is battling low inflation by keeping the currency weak and said the weakened crown had contributed to growth in the domestic economy.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Andrew Heavens)