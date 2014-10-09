Oil prices hit 3-month low as U.S. rig count climbs
SEOUL Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
PRAGUE Czech annual inflation stayed 0.2 percentage points above the central bank's forecast in September due to higher-than-expected food prices and a smaller-than-expected drop in regulated prices, the bank said on Thursday.
Data earlier in the day showed the annual inflation rate edged up to 0.7 percent, below analysts' expectations.
The central bank is battling low inflation by keeping the currency weak and said the weakened crown had contributed to growth in the domestic economy.
TOKYO The euro firmed to one-month highs against the dollar in Asian trading on Monday, after some European Central Bank policymakers raised the possibility of hiking interest rates before bond purchases end.
TOKYO The Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary policy steady on Thursday and stress that inflation is nowhere near levels that justify talk of withdrawing massive stimulus, as weak consumer spending casts a cloud over an otherwise healthy pick-up in the economy.