PRAGUE A drinker who could not pay his bar bill left his clothes at the pub as collateral as he headed off naked to get cash, Czech police said.

The man walked through the town of Prerov in the early afternoon on Monday dressed only in ankle-length black socks, talking on a mobile phone, security camera footage posted on news website www.idnes.cz showed (tinyurl.com/jphw5d4).

Police officers soon found the man who explained he had just popped across town to another pub to get some cash. He was allowed to complete his quest and eventually settled the bill, got his clothes back and put them on.

City police said they handed the case over to state police for further investigation.

