PRAGUE Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas said on Tuesday he had filed for divorce from his wife, with whom he has two adult sons and two daughters.

In January, the center-right leader told media that he had separated from Radka, his college sweetheart.

"We are trying to resolve this personally difficult situation with respect, especially in regards to our children," Necas said in a statement.

Divorce is not unusual for Czech leaders - Necas's predecessor Mirek Topolanek split from his wife in 2010 - and it does not usually result in falling popularity.

Necas's Civic Democrat party has seen its ratings sink in opinion polls following a series of sleaze scandals and painful austerity measures that has driven the country of 10.5 million into its longest recession in two decades.

The opposition Social Democrats look set to win an election due in May next year by a wide margin.

