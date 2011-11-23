PRAGUE The guaranteed rate for electricity generated from large solar power plants connected to the grid in 2011 will rise slightly in 2012, the country's energy regulator ERU said on Wednesday.

The rate for solar sources bigger than 100 kilowatts will increase to 5,610 Czech crowns per megawatt hour from 5,500 crowns in 2011.

The purchase price for solar power stations from 30 kilowatts to 100 kilowatts will rise to 6,020 crowns from 5,900 crowns, the regulator said. Plants up to 30 kilowatts will receive a tariff of 7,650 crowns.

In October the Czech government agreed to tap 11.7 billion crowns from state coffers in 2012 to limit electricity price rises that stem from subsidies to producers of costly renewable energy.

Tariffs that obliged distributors to buy solar power at a higher price have helped the central European country become one of Europe's biggest solar nations.

But these subsidies raised initial fears that 2011 consumer and business rate increases could top 20 percent, prompting the government to introduce new taxes to cap annual rises.

A windfall tax on carbon credits allocated to electricity producers in 2011 and 2012 was meant to cushion the burden of future increases, as well as a 26 percent tax on electricity produced from solar energy.

The number of solar plants connected to the grid is not expected to increase significantly from the current level due to the end of subsidies for new plants connected to the grid after February.