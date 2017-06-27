Cairo airport to screen passengers from Sudan for cholera
CAIRO Egypt's Cairo airport has started screening passengers arriving from Sudan for signs of cholera because of a reported outbreak there, the head of airport quarantine said on Wednesday.
PRAGUE The Czech Republic has detected African swine fever (ASF) in two wild boars, Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday.
The infected animals were found in Zlin, 300 km (186 miles) south-east of the capital Prague, State Veterinary Administration (SVS) spokesman Petr Vorlicek said.
No pig farm was affected so far.
A 10-km sanitary perimeter has been established including a farm with around 5,000 pigs that are being inspected.
If the infection is detected, all the animals will be culled.
According to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OiE), there is no published treatment or vaccination for ASF. The disease does not affect humans.
(Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Jason Neely)
PARIS The French government wants to give lesbian couples and single women access to assisted reproduction, a government spokesman said on Wednesday, setting the scene for a major extension of gay rights under new President Emmanuel Macron.
WASHINGTON U.S. Senate Republican leaders postponed a vote on a healthcare overhaul on Tuesday after resistance from members of their own party, and President Donald Trump summoned Republican senators to the White House to urge them to break the impasse.