SEOUL Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co Ltd (047040.KS) said on Tuesday it won a 564.4 billion won ($521.49 million) order from Japan's JGC Corp (1963.T) to build naphtha treatment and other facilities for a refinery in Jazan, Saudi Arabia.

JGC Corp, which won a larger order from oil giant Saudi Aramco in November 2012, entered into a joint venture agreement with Daewoo, the South Korean builder said in a regulatory filing. The contract is expected to expire by February 2017, Daewoo said.

($1 = 1,082.27 Korean won)

