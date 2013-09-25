Saudi Aramco to list locally and abroad in second half of 2018: CEO
MANAMA Oil giant Saudi Aramco will be listed locally and abroad in the second half of 2018, and the process is going according to plans, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Monday.
SEOUL Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd (042660.KS) said on Tuesday it had won a 572.8 billion won ($534 million) order to build a large jack-up rig for Denmark's Maersk Drilling, a unit of the A.P. Moller-Maersk Group.
The South Korean shipbuilder said in a statement it was its first successful order for a large jack-up rig since 1983. The rig is expected to be delivered around mid-2016 and placed in a region near Norway.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)
MANAMA Oil giant Saudi Aramco will be listed locally and abroad in the second half of 2018, and the process is going according to plans, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Monday.
LONDON A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.
SAO PAULO A unit of Brazil's TRX Holding Investimentos has entered a joint venture to buy and renovate multi-family housing projects in the United States, hoping to profit from the residential rental market in the world's largest economy.