PARIS Privately held French aircraft parts supplier Daher's chief executive said planemakers like Airbus EAD.PA could help offset a credit crunch by paying parts suppliers' bills faster and providing better long-term visibility on their order books.

"If we manage to do this, we will already have found a way among ourselves of improving financing for the benefit of the aircraft manufacturers," Daher Chief Executive Didier Kayat told Reuters.

Airbus suppliers warned earlier this month that they face a lending squeeze from French banks, which have been trimming risk from their balance sheets as they face writedowns on euro zone sovereign debt and tougher regulatory requirements.

Kayat stressed that banks "should play their role" while adding that Daher had secured 400 million euros($552 million) in credit lines in July, allowing it to develop in the aerospace and nuclear businesses.

He expressed confidence that privately-held Daher, which delivers products and services to the aerospace, nuclear and defense industry, could boost production enough to meet demand from Airbus, which plans to accelerate production of its A320 single aisle model.

Airbus, the world's largest civil jet maker ahead of Boeing (BA.N), is producing 38 A320-family jets a month from European plants and aims to increase this to 42 a month by the end of 2012 as global orders defy concerns of an economic slowdown.

It is considering raising the goal to 44 aircraft a month and has started gauging the industry's readiness to lift output to as many as 50.

The GEAD association of French aerospace suppliers said earlier this month that Airbus's suppliers were ready to keep up with a possible leap in future production of the A320.

Airbus has said it is looking at boosting production further than already planned and that the main issue was the capacity of its supply chain.

Kayat also said he did not see any clear indication of a possible slowdown in the development of Airbus' newest long-haul carrier, the A350, designed to compete with Boeing's (BA.N) Dreamliner -- itself hit by multiple delays.

"There is no strong sign that points to a an overhaul of the timetable. We don't see any worrying signs that could be as dramatic as that for the Dreamliner," he said in an interview.

Following a delay of three years, the first Dreamliner was finally delivered at the end of September.

