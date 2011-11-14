TOKYO Dai-ichi Life Insurance, Japan's second-largest life insurer, wants to watch the situation closely before deciding its lending stance toward Olympus Corp, a senior executive said on Monday.

Hiroshi Kanai, managing executive officer at Dai-ichi Life, refused to disclose how much exposure it has to scandal-hit Olympus.

Shares in Olympus were untraded with a glut of buy orders on Monday after a source familiar with the case said it may be hit with only a fine for false financial reports, a move which could prevent a delisting.

Japan's securities watchdog may also propose seeking criminal charges against the individuals behind dubious M&A deals in one of corporate Japan's biggest governance scandals, the source said on Sunday.

(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Michael Watson)