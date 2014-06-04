TOKYO Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Co (8750.T) will buy U.S. peer Protective Life PL.N for $5.708 billion (582.2 billion yen), funding part of that by issuing up to 250 billion yen ($2.4 billion) in new shares, according to a regulatory filing made on Wednesday.

The move was widely expected after media reports of the impending deal earlier this week. A source told Reuters on Monday that Dai-ichi Life was in advanced to talks to buy Protective Life for more than $5 billion and that it would finance part of that by raising money externally, including through the issuance of new shares.

