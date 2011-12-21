TOKYO Japan's No.3 drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo Co (4568.T) cut its annual net profit forecast by almost half on Wednesday after its Indian unit Ranbaxy Laboratories (RANB.NS) said it will make a $500 million provision to end a long-running compliance dispute with U.S. authorities.

In 2009, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accused Ranbaxy of falsifying test results and data in drug applications, and halted reviews of products from the firm's Paonta Sahib plant in northern India.

Ranbaxy said in a statement on Wednesday it has signed an agreement with the FDA and will improve procedures and policies to ensure data integrity and comply with good manufacturing practices.

It also said the $500 million provision in connection with a related investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice would be enough to resolve all potential civil and criminal liability.

Daiichi, which took a 64 percent stake in Ranbaxy in 2008, revised down its net profit forecast for the year that ends in March 2012 by 48 percent to 26 billion yen ($335 million).

The company kept its annual forecasts for sales, operating profit and dividends.

Shares of Daiichi were up 1 percent versus a 1.4 percent climb in the benchmark Nikkei 225 .N225.

($1 = 77.7400 Japanese yen)

(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)