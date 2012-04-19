Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
FRANKFURT Daimler's (DAIGn.DE) largest investor, the oil rich emirate of Abu Dhabi, is preparing to sell its 9 percent stake in the German automotive group, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday, confirming a magazine report.
"Abu Dhabi has been mulling an exit for some time now," said one of the sources.
The emirate's sovereign wealth fund Aabar INPTVA.UL became Daimler's largest investor after buying a 9.1 percent holding for 1.95 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in 2009.
The German carmaker's share price has since doubled, meaning the stake now has a market value of just over 4 billion euros.
A Daimler spokesman said the car maker had no knowledge of any plans by Aabar to reduce its Daimler stake, adding that there had been no talks with Aarbar on the matter.
(Reporting by Philipp Halstrick and Hendrick Sackmann)
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.