FRANKFURT Daimler (DAIGn.DE) supervisory board Chairman Manfred Bischoff said the company was working on the issue of succession at the maker of luxury cars and trucks, but added that the issue was not a matter of urgency.

"The supervisory board is preoccupying itself intensively with the issue of succession," Bischoff told shareholders gathered at the annual general meeting on Wednesday.

"It is not an urgent topic. Of course this has to be planned in advance but this is not something for public discussion," Bischoff added.

Current Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche's contract is due to expire in 2016.

