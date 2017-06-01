Russian hackers targeted 21 U.S. states during election: U.S. official
WASHINGTON Russian hackers targeted 21 U.S. states' election systems in last year's presidential race, a Department of Homeland Security official told Congress on Wednesday.
BEIJING German automaker Daimler said on Thursday it will become a minority shareholder in its Chinese joint venture partner Beijing Automotive Group's (BAIC Group) [BEJINS.UL] electric vehicle subsidiary.
Daimler, which makes Mercedes-Benz brand cars, will also upgrade current JV production facilities with BAIC to produce new energy vehicles.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp has chosen a consortium of Bain Capital and Japanese government investors as the preferred bidder for its chip business, aiming to seal a deal worth some $18 billion by next week as it scrambles for funds to cover massive losses.
JERUSALEM Intel Corp. has joined Team8, an Israeli creator of cybersecurity start-ups, as a strategic partner and will help with the formation of companies that address the largest cybersecurity problems, Team8 said on Wednesday.