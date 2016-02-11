Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
FRANKFURT Daimler (DAIGn.DE) said they will spend 2.6 billion euros ($2.9 billion) by 2019 on developing next generation diesel engines to help the luxury carmaker meet new pollution measuring standards.
"We are spending the money on engine development and production capacities," Bernhard Heil, vice president of product group powertrain at Daimler AG said.
Part of the 2.6 billion euros has already been invested. Daimler will introduce selective catalytic reduction (SCR) on its smaller front wheel drive cars by 2019, replacing current nitrous oxide trap exhaust systems, the company said.
Currently only large Mercedes-Benz cars use SCR systems, which require adblue injection systems.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
BEIJING Asian countries escaped the currency manipulator label in the latest U.S. Treasury report, but remain wary of possible trade friction as President Donald Trump maintains his administration will seek to address trade imbalances.