Amazon forecasts lower operating income, shares dip
Amazon.com Inc forecast a greater-than-expected dip in operating income for the current quarter, a sign of its dedication to building expensive new warehouses and creating video content.
FRANKFURT Daimler said it will spend 3 billion euros ($3.35 billion) to curtail diesel exhaust pollution levels by modifying its engines and exhaust treatment systems including through a software update for some Mercedes-Benz passenger cars.
The 3 billion euros includes a 2.6 billion euros investment announced in February.
Daimler Mercedes-Benz will equip its entire range of diesel cars in Europe with selective catalytic reduction technology and roll out particulate filters for gasoline engines.
Daimler said improvements in engine technology include optimizations of turbocharging, fuel injection and intercooling, as well as the application of new materials which help extend exhaust-gas recirculation treatments at lower operating temperatures.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
Amazon.com Inc forecast a greater-than-expected dip in operating income for the current quarter, a sign of its dedication to building expensive new warehouses and creating video content.
Visa Inc , the world's largest payments network operator, reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue due to higher payment volume growth and cross-border volumes, sending the company's shares up 3 percent in extended trading.
SAN FRANCISCO/ WASHINGTON Among Silicon Valley’s top tech employers, Facebook Inc could be the most vulnerable to U.S. President Donald Trump’s expected crackdown on guest-worker visas, according to a Reuters analysis of U.S. Labor Department filings.