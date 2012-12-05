Burger King and Tim Hortons owner to buy Popeyes for $1.8 billion
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
LONDON German carmaker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) is offering shares in EADS EAD.PA EAD.DE at a price range of 26.25 euros to the current market price, two sources close to the deal said on Wednesday.
EAD's French-listed shares closed at 27.23 euros, while its German-listed shares closed at 27.25.
Earlier Daimler said it would sell 61.1 million shares in EADS via an accelerated bookbuild immediately.
At the bottom of the range the sale would raise around 1.6 billion euros ($2.09 billion). ($1 = 0.7652 euros)
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Alexander Smith)
Oil company Saudi Aramco [IPO-ARMO.SE] has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co , Morgan Stanley , and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters for its planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has taken a stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and sees the drugmaker as a possible takeover target, according to a report published on Tuesday that sent the company's shares from a loss to more than 2 percent higher.