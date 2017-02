A visitor looks at a Mercedes Benz SLS AMG GT3 during the Johannesburg International Motor Show at Nasrec in Johannesburg October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

FRANKFURT Germany's Daimler (DAIGn.DE) said sales of its Mercedes-Benz brand of luxury cars rose 2.9 percent in October, putting it "on track" to reach a fresh record in 2011.

The company on Friday said it sold 103,378 vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand last month, adding that sales in China rose by 22.9 percent to 16,539 vehicles.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)