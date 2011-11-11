FRANKFURT Automotive giant Daimler, a leading German exporter, spoke out against keeping Greece in the euro zone at all costs and said he believed Europe's single currency would survive even if Athens were forced to return to the drachma.

"It depends on how you define the word, but I wouldn't consider one link splitting off from the rest as a 'break-up' of the euro zone," Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche told Reuters in an interview at the company's headquarters in Stuttgart.

"Creating one bailout fund after the other won't help if Greece economically cannot return to the level of the rest of Europe over the next 10 to 20 years."

The CEO of German lender Commerzbank, Martin Blessing, last month called for Greece to declare insolvency and restructure its debt to resolve the European sovereign debt crisis quickly, but Zetsche's comments are the first from a major German exporter.

Zetsche argued that Daimler was not worried that a Lehman-style crisis could plunge the company back into heavy losses as in 2009, when Daimler was 2.6 billion euros in the red.

"Our base scenario for next year foresees global economic growth, but in the event that a crisis develops, we are much better prepared. In all of our risk scenarios, we are far north of a breakeven."

(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner, Hendrik Sackmann and Jan Schwartz; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)